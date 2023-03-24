Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.00-$11.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.50 billion-$27.00 billion. Genuine Parts also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.80-8.95 EPS.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 5.1 %

NYSE GPC opened at $154.29 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $124.85 and a one year high of $187.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Truist Financial raised Genuine Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,384,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Genuine Parts by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,133,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,185,000 after acquiring an additional 297,814 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 489,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,914,000 after acquiring an additional 220,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

