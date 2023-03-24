Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) has been given a €110.00 ($118.28) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GXI. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €98.50 ($105.91) target price on Gerresheimer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($104.30) price target on Gerresheimer in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €144.10 ($154.95) price target on Gerresheimer in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Gerresheimer Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of ETR:GXI traded up €2.70 ($2.90) during trading on Thursday, reaching €90.30 ($97.10). 125,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.19, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.74. Gerresheimer has a 12-month low of €46.66 ($50.17) and a 12-month high of €91.25 ($98.12). The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €77.30 and its 200 day moving average price is €66.17.

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

