Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €144.10 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) received a €144.10 ($154.95) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($118.28) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($104.30) price target on Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €98.50 ($105.91) price objective on Gerresheimer in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Gerresheimer Trading Up 1.7 %

ETR GXI traded up €1.55 ($1.67) during trading on Friday, hitting €91.85 ($98.76). The company had a trading volume of 176,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The company’s fifty day moving average is €77.70 and its 200-day moving average is €66.33. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.19. Gerresheimer has a one year low of €46.66 ($50.17) and a one year high of €91.25 ($98.12).

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

