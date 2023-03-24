Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento (NASDAQ:GET) Trading 0.3% Higher

Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento (NASDAQ:GET – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.88. 9,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 5,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in shares of Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 82,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000.

About Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento

