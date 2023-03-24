Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) CFO Jennifer Leyden Sells 34,173 Shares

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $137,033.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 365,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,966.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Getty Images Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of Getty Images stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,801. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $37.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $231.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. Analysts forecast that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GETY shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Getty Images from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the third quarter worth about $28,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Getty Images during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Getty Images Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.