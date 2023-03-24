Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) CFO Jennifer Leyden Sells 34,173 Shares

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $137,033.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 365,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,966.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Getty Images Trading Down 7.2 %
Shares of Getty Images stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,801. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $37.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.
Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $231.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. Analysts forecast that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the third quarter worth about $28,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Getty Images during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000.
Getty Images Company Profile
Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Getty Images (GETY)
- Put Steel In Your Portfolio With These Dividend Stocks
- Advance Auto Parts, The Case For Upside and Dividends
- Micron Action Comes To A Simmer Ahead Of Q2 Results
- Can Darden Restaurants Hit New Highs In 2023?
- These 3 Chip Stocks May Be Approaching A Buy Point Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.