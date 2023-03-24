Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Cowen lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Insider Activity

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.68. The company had a trading volume of 693,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,285,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The company has a market capitalization of $98.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.82.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.19%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.