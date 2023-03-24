Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) & BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Financial Analysis

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) and BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Net Lease and BrightSpire Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Net Lease 1 1 0 0 1.50 BrightSpire Capital 0 2 2 0 2.50

Global Net Lease currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.36%. BrightSpire Capital has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 83.04%. Given BrightSpire Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BrightSpire Capital is more favorable than Global Net Lease.

Dividends

Profitability

Global Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.2%. BrightSpire Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.3%. Global Net Lease pays out -1,777.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BrightSpire Capital pays out 235.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares Global Net Lease and BrightSpire Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Net Lease 3.17% 0.79% 0.30% BrightSpire Capital 28.72% 8.33% 2.16%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Net Lease and BrightSpire Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Net Lease $378.86 million 3.33 $12.02 million ($0.09) -135.10 BrightSpire Capital $127.10 million 5.68 $45.79 million $0.34 16.47

BrightSpire Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Global Net Lease. Global Net Lease is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BrightSpire Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Global Net Lease shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.2% of BrightSpire Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Global Net Lease shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of BrightSpire Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Global Net Lease has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrightSpire Capital has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BrightSpire Capital beats Global Net Lease on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Net Lease

(Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc. engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe. The company was founded on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About BrightSpire Capital

(Get Rating)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages portfolio consisting of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments and net leased properties in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Senior Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity, Net Leased and other Real Estate, CRE Debt Securities, and Corporate. The Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity segment covers CRE debt investments including senior loans, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity interests as well as participations in such loans. The Net Leased and Other Real Estate segment includes investments in commercial real estate with long-term leases to tenants on a net lease basis. The CRE Debt Securities segment consists of securities investments previously consisting of BBB and some BB rated CMBS. the Corporate segment deals with corporate-level asset management and other fees. The company was founded on August 23, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

