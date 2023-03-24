Global X Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB) Shares Up 2.5%

Global X Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.19 and last traded at $22.09. 1,395 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.09.

Global X Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce ETF Company Profile

The Global X Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce ETF (EWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of companies positioned to benefit from the advancement of internet and e-commerce technologies in emerging market countries. EWEB was launched on Nov 9, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

