GMX Price Down 2.7% This Week (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. GMX has a total market cap of $643.62 million and $75.68 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GMX token can now be purchased for $75.12 or 0.00265305 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GMX has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GMX Token Profile

GMX was first traded on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,998,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,568,054 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official website is gmx.io. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform’s generated fees.”

