GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $88.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $100.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded GoDaddy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.56.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GDDY opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $379,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,134,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $379,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,134,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $28,985.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,237,822. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 152.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.