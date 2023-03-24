Godsey & Gibb Inc. Buys New Shares in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,616,000 after buying an additional 24,488,897 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,092,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,064 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,499,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,766,000 after purchasing an additional 771,306 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728,461 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,167,000 after purchasing an additional 583,608 shares during the period.

SCHH traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.16. 1,859,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $26.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.80.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

