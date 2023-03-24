Godsey & Gibb Inc. Buys Shares of 11,351 Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 27,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 126,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 44.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMPY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.08. 424,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,090. The company has a market cap of $235.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.43. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.26.

In other news, Director Christopher W. Hamm bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $142,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 95,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,712.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in Oklahoma, the Rockies, offshore Southern California, East Texas and North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

