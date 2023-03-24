Godsey & Gibb Inc. Invests $17.21 Million in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $17,213,000. BlackRock accounts for about 3.3% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 753.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $948,219,000 after buying an additional 1,521,293 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $451,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,424,000 after purchasing an additional 444,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 15.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,460,000 after purchasing an additional 259,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackRock Trading Down 1.6 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $740.92.

NYSE BLK traded down $10.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $641.20. 269,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $706.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $680.42. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $788.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

