Godsey & Gibb Inc. Invests $64,000 in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enovis in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Enovis in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Enovis in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Enovis in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ENOV shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Enovis to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In other Enovis news, COO Brady Shirley sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $92,543.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,979,106.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Enovis news, COO Brady Shirley sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $92,543.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,979,106.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $31,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,797.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,181. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENOV traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,953. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Enovis Co. has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $123.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.29.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Enovis had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

