Godsey & Gibb Inc. Makes New $19.10 Million Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 185,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,098,000. Duke Energy makes up approximately 3.6% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

DUK traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $93.24. 1,529,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,986,008. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.36 and its 200-day moving average is $98.64. The company has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.70.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

