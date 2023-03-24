Godsey & Gibb Inc. Makes New $311,000 Investment in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 7.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,318,000 after purchasing an additional 20,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 15.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 386,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,417,000 after purchasing an additional 52,572 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of BKI traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.53. The stock had a trading volume of 441,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,064. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.50. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $79.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.09 and a 200 day moving average of $61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

