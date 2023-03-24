Godsey & Gibb Inc. Makes New $73,000 Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 525 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,148,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544,319 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,744 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $359,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,568 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $355,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,992,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $326,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,208 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.81. 986,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,667,378. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $213.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.31. The company has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,644.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,113.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,113.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $286,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,644 shares of company stock valued at $27,482,009. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.77.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

