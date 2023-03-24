Godsey & Gibb Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,000 Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,565 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Teleflex by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Teleflex by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,195 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE TFX traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.19. The stock had a trading volume of 73,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,639. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $182.65 and a 1 year high of $356.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.29 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Teleflex from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.69.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

