Godsey & Gibb Inc. Takes $1.01 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Altria Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 30,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $43.67. 4,052,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,429,673. The company has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average of $45.33. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 117.87%.

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.23.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

