Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 96.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,424 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,931,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,119. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.51 and a fifty-two week high of $91.16.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

