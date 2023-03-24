Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,501 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 1,729 shares.The stock last traded at $8.06 and had previously closed at $8.02.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $748.21 million, a PE ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 7.37%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

