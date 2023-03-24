Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.20

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.20 and last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 70854 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GTN shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Gray Television from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gray Television has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.70 million, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Gray Television had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 7.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gray Television

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTN. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 352.1% in the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,140,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 194.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,207,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,174,000 after buying an additional 2,118,611 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the first quarter valued at $28,491,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at $9,115,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at $8,679,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gray Television

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.