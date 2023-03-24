Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.28

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.28 and last traded at $34.25, with a volume of 249251 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average of $26.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Brick Partners

About Green Brick Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.