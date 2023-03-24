Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Gap Down to $28.91

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.91, but opened at $27.82. Green Plains shares last traded at $28.81, with a volume of 91,929 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPRE. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Green Plains Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.46). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 8,023.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 39.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

