GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Price Performance

GSIT stock opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.92. GSI Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07.

Institutional Trading of GSI Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in GSI Technology by 167.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in GSI Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in GSI Technology by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GSI Technology by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 409,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 221,881 shares during the last quarter. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

