Guidance Point Advisors LLC Buys 23,369 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,369 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 5.8% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.63. The company had a trading volume of 12,711,172 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.