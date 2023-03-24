Guidance Point Advisors LLC Has $2.05 Million Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,320 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 833.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

ISTB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.28. 143,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,725. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.79 and its 200 day moving average is $46.53. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $48.51.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.