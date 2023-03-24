Guidance Point Advisors LLC Has $3.79 Million Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.19. 324,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,343. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $78.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.99.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

