Guidance Point Advisors LLC Purchases 159 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Surevest LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $307.96. 33,862,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,969,363. The company has a market capitalization of $162.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.76. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $371.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

