Guidance Point Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 144,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 230.9% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 98,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 68,598 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

IYE traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $40.95. 404,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,097. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $34.94 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day moving average is $45.62.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.