Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Gulf Investment Fund plc (LON:GIF – Get Rating) were down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.02). Approximately 986 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 9,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.91 ($0.02).

Gulf Investment Fund Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £793,350.00 and a P/E ratio of 10.75.

Get Gulf Investment Fund alerts:

Gulf Investment Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. Gulf Investment Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,888.89%.

Gulf Investment Fund Company Profile

Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.