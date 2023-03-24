GXChain (GXC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $31.37 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. During the last week, GXChain has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $31.37 million and $37,917.15 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001491 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009558 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004642 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001106 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003140 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.