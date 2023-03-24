H Lawrence Culp, Jr. Buys 748 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Stock

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.26 per share, with a total value of $51,806.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.46. 1,152,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,440,711. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $78.76.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

GEHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

