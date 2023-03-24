H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.93

Shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and traded as low as $1.89. H2O Innovation shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 9,657 shares changing hands.

HEOFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on H2O Innovation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Desjardins boosted their price target on H2O Innovation from C$3.50 to C$3.65 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.59.

H2O Innovation ( OTCMKTS:HEOFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. H2O Innovation had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $47.03 million for the quarter.

H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water, wastewater projects and services.

