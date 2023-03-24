Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires 12,941 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 121.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,575 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,941 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 59.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,357,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,973,000 after buying an additional 3,493,369 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 45.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,007,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $675,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,464 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,240,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,123,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,912 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 93.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,502,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 25.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,942,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,517,000 after purchasing an additional 792,333 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TD. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Shares of TD traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,379. The company has a market cap of $102.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.93. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $55.43 and a 52-week high of $82.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.721 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

