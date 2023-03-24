Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires 2,374 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 151.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,941 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 9,049 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,502,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.64. 149,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.38 and a 12 month high of $291.55. The firm has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.20.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Argus lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.83.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Stories

