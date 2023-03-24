Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires 953 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,865 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 7,606.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,369,626 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $102,996,000 after buying an additional 1,351,853 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 68.5% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,086 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $243,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,545 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 984.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 818,324 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,389,000 after purchasing an additional 742,850 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,450,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Splunk from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Splunk to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Splunk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Splunk from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.23.

In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Splunk stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.88. The company had a trading volume of 103,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,118. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $150.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.00.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

