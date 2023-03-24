Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Grows Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,591 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 611.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VCEB traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.47. 11,710 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.08.

About Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

