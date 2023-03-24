Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $2.45 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,464 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $8,176,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 171,182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after acquiring an additional 76,757 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 155,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,092,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

Medtronic Stock Up 1.5 %

In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.72. 951,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,314,874. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $104.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

