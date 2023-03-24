Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $727,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,319,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Intel by 7.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,343,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,980 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,178,619,000 after acquiring an additional 628,215 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,107,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.59. 11,767,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,281,625. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $122.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.06.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.49%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.48.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

