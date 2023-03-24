Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Raises Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 128.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 197,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 64,202 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Price Performance

UL stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.26. 458,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,847. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.41. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $52.34.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UL. StockNews.com began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

