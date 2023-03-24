Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Reduces Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $3.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $339.72. 186,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,963. The stock has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $359.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.78. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $298.69 and a 12-month high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.30.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

