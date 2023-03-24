Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 2,131 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Ventas were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ventas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

Ventas Trading Up 0.6 %

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,555 shares in the company, valued at $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VTR traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $41.95. 244,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,560. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of -347.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. Ventas’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,500.00%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

