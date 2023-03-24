Happiness Development Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) Trading 2.5% Higher

Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $4.97. 3,355 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 14,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

Happiness Development Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $36.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.88.

Get Happiness Development Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Happiness Development Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Happiness Development Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) by 164.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,693 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Happiness Development Group worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Happiness Development Group Company Profile

Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Happiness Development Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Happiness Development Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.