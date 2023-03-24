Head-To-Head Contrast: Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH) vs. ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF)

ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF – Get Rating) and Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ProMIS Neurosciences and Dominari’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProMIS Neurosciences $10,000.00 189,098.62 -$9.40 million ($0.01) -438.00 Dominari N/A N/A -$7.17 million ($3.88) -0.86

Dominari has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ProMIS Neurosciences. ProMIS Neurosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dominari, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProMIS Neurosciences N/A -227.36% -37.30% Dominari N/A -18.21% -16.94%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares ProMIS Neurosciences and Dominari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences and Dominari, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProMIS Neurosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Dominari 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

ProMIS Neurosciences has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dominari has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.9% of Dominari shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Dominari shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dominari beats ProMIS Neurosciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple system atrophy (MSA) in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Its lead product candidates include PMN310, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) for toxic oligomers in AD; PMN267, a superoxide dismustase 1 and TAR-DNA binding protein 43 in ALS, as well as alpha synuclein in Parkinson's disease and Lewy body dementia; and PMN442, a mAb targeting toxic a-syn oligomers and seeding fibrils in MSA. The company was formerly known as Amorfix Life Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. in July 2015. ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Dominari

Dominari Holdings, Inc. is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also creates a broad-spectrum antiviral platform, in which the lead compounds have activity against multiple viruses including Influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19. The company was founded by Gilbert V. Levin and M. Karen Levin in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

