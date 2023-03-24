Head-To-Head Review: VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) vs. Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) and VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VersaBank has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Dividends

Peapack-Gladstone Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. VersaBank pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial pays out 5.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VersaBank pays out 9.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peapack-Gladstone Financial $278.29 million 1.87 $74.25 million $4.00 7.30 VersaBank $102.93 million 1.88 $17.60 million $0.71 10.46

This table compares Peapack-Gladstone Financial and VersaBank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has higher revenue and earnings than VersaBank. Peapack-Gladstone Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VersaBank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and VersaBank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peapack-Gladstone Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 VersaBank 0 0 2 0 3.00

Peapack-Gladstone Financial presently has a consensus price target of $44.50, suggesting a potential upside of 52.45%. VersaBank has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.13%. Given Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Peapack-Gladstone Financial is more favorable than VersaBank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.0% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of VersaBank shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Peapack-Gladstone Financial and VersaBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peapack-Gladstone Financial 26.68% 14.19% 1.20% VersaBank 16.82% 7.54% 0.84%

Summary

Peapack-Gladstone Financial beats VersaBank on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

(Get Rating)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the Banking and Peapack Private segments. The Banking segment is involved in the delivery of loan and deposit products to customers. The Peapack Private segment focuses on asset management services for individuals and institutions. The company was founded in August 1997 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

About VersaBank

(Get Rating)

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Digital Banking and DRTC. The Digital Banking segment offers business to business model using its financial technoolgy to address issues in the US banking market. The DRTC segment refers to developed IT security software and capabilities. The company was founded by David Roy Taylor on January 18, 1993 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.