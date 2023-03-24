Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of HLX opened at $7.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51.

Helix Energy Solutions Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 16.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 388.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 292.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

