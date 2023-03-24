Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of HLX opened at $7.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51.
Helix Energy Solutions Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 16.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group
About Helix Energy Solutions Group
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.