Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) PT Lowered to $71.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hexcel from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $66.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 1.25. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $74.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.44.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $429.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.18 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $40,064.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,289.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hexcel news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $49,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,850.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $40,064.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,289.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,722 shares of company stock valued at $676,077 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Hexcel by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 345.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 33,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 26,131 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

