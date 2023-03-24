HI (HI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $31.76 Million

HI (HI) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. HI has a total market cap of $31.76 million and $496,986.07 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HI has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007684 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025287 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00030129 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001778 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018765 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003405 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00199661 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,992.55 or 1.00066025 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000122 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01128002 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $487,135.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

