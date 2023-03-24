HI Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $462,474.02 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. HI has a market capitalization of $31.47 million and approximately $462,474.02 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HI has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007547 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025487 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00029620 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001724 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018759 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00197987 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,759.96 or 1.00037691 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000121 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01128002 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $487,135.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

